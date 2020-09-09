Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2020 10:26pm
01:32

Hospitality industry warns many B.C. nightclubs and banquet halls might not survive new shutdown

The Surrey Board of Trade is urging the B.C. government to revisit its decision to shut down nightclubs and banquet halls again. Grace Ke reports.

