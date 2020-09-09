Global News Hour at 6 BC September 9 2020 10:26pm 01:32 Hospitality industry warns many B.C. nightclubs and banquet halls might not survive new shutdown The Surrey Board of Trade is urging the B.C. government to revisit its decision to shut down nightclubs and banquet halls again. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7325858/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7325858/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?