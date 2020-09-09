Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 9 2020 10:23pm
01:43

B.C. premier comments on speculation about possible provincial election

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on speculation about a possible fall election in B.C., including the reaction of Premier John Horgan.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home