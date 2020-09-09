Global News Morning Montreal September 9 2020 9:16am 04:42 Chuck Hughes and the First People’s Kitchen Montreal restauranteur and celebrity chef Chuck Hughes explores Indigenous cooking in his upcoming series Chuck and the First Peoples’ Kitchen. He joins Global’s Dan Spector. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7323640/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7323640/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?