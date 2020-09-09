Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 9 2020 9:16am
04:42

Chuck Hughes and the First People’s Kitchen

Montreal restauranteur and celebrity chef Chuck Hughes explores Indigenous cooking in his upcoming series Chuck and the First Peoples’ Kitchen. He joins Global’s Dan Spector.

