Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 8 2020 9:23pm
04:00

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders bars, nightclubs and banquet halls to shut down again

With B.C.’s COVID-19 cases on the rise, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered bars, nightclubs and banquet halls to close again. Keith Baldrey reports.

