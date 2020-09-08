Menu

Canada
September 8 2020 6:49pm
08:03

‘We will continue evaluating our approach’: Hinshaw on COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, issues a statement after numerous COVID-19 cases in the province’s schools were reported.

