Global News Morning Saskatoon September 8 2020 10:43am 04:01 City councillor on rail diversion discussion City councillor Bev Dubois joins Global News Morning Saskatoon, to talk on some of the upcoming committee discussions, including the ongoing debate on what to do with trains running through Saskatoon. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7321296/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7321296/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?