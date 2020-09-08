Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 8 2020 10:43am
04:01

City councillor on rail diversion discussion

City councillor Bev Dubois joins Global News Morning Saskatoon, to talk on some of the upcoming committee discussions, including the ongoing debate on what to do with trains running through Saskatoon.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home