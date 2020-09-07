Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 7 2020 9:37pm
01:30

Vancouver builder complains about city’s ‘shadow’ regulations

A Vancouver builder says a city policy about “throwing shade” is blocking some much-needed housing. Catherine Urquhart reports.

