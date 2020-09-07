Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
September 7 2020 4:33pm
01:30

Easing kids’ back-to-school anxieties

Kids’ mental health also continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Connor O’Donovan has more on how to ease the anxieties of going back to school in such an uncertain time.

