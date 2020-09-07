Menu

Canada
September 7 2020 3:54pm
01:42

Rally held in downtown Halifax calls for paid sick days

A Labour Day rally was held in downtown Halifax calling on the government to implement a 10 paid sick days for all workers, especially during a pandemic. Jesse Thomas has more.

