Global News at Noon Toronto
September 7 2020 12:19pm
01:53

Durham Region preps for students to head back to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

After being out of school for months due to COVID-19, students in Durham Region head back to school on Tuesday. Morganne Campbell has the latest.

