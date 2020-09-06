Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 6 2020 1:08pm
07:30

Political Panel September 6

A poll by Angus Reid suggests the BC NDP would win an early fall election – if one was called. Our political panel discusses whether a pandemic is a time to play politics.

