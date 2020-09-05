Menu

September 5 2020 6:12pm
02:50

Hospitalized B.C. COVID-19 patient wants to put a face to the numbers

Cathy Gibbs got COVID-19 after visiting with one of the six people in her social bubble. This is her message.

