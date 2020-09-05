Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 5 2020 1:34pm
03:36

Skirting Canada’s travel rules? Why some foreigners refuse to stay away

Despite border and air travel restrictions, foreigners are still entering Canada. SFU Public Health Professor Kelley Lee looks at where they’re coming from and why?

