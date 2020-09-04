Menu

Canada
September 4 2020 4:46pm
01:48

Students want their voices heard in return-to-school plan

As the war of words between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and provincial government drags on, students are speaking up to make sure their voices aren’t forgotten. Graeme Benjamin reports.

