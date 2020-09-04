Traffic September 4 2020 4:13pm 01:49 Labour Day long weekend travel warning B.C. ferry terminals are already busy as people head off for one last staycation and as Nadia Stewart reports, heavy traffic is also expected on the roads ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317177/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317177/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?