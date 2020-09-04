Menu

The Morning Show
September 4 2020 11:11am
02:47

Hometown Heroes: How one Toronto French teacher is keeping kids engaged online

Toronto French teacher Steve Massa joins The Morning Show and talks about the fun ways he has kept his students learning the course during the pandemic.

