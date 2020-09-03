Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2020 9:44pm
01:44

Yaletown woman confronted by man with knife in her own home

More concerns about rising crime in Vancouver’s downtown core, after a woman says she was confronted by a man with a knife in her Yaletown condo. Jordan Armstrong has the details.

