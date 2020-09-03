Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 3 2020 8:03pm
01:45

1st day of school continues for Edmonton students

The first day back to school continued Thursday for Edmonton Public students. While there is anxiety about the spread of COVID-19, many are just happy to be back in class. Sarah Komadina reports.

