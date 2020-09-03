Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 3 2020 8:03pm 01:45 1st day of school continues for Edmonton students The first day back to school continued Thursday for Edmonton Public students. While there is anxiety about the spread of COVID-19, many are just happy to be back in class. Sarah Komadina reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7315470/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7315470/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?