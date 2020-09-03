Coronavirus: Federal, provincial governments announce $147 million for childcare during COVID-19 outbreak
Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, alongside Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, on Thursday announced that the province was receiving an additional $147 million to be put towards early childhood learning and childcare. Hussen said the funding was in addition to the money allocated to Ontario as part of the federal funds to all provinces as part of the Safe Restart Agreement.