Global News Hour at 6 BC September 2 2020 5:53pm 01:50 Justin Trudeau sending his kids back to school as concerns over return to B.C. classrooms linger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells Global BC anchor Sophie Lui why he is sending his kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Trudeau sending his kids back to school as COVID-19 concerns linger <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312970/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312970/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?