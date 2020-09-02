Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 2 2020 5:53pm
01:50

Justin Trudeau sending his kids back to school as concerns over return to B.C. classrooms linger

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells Global BC anchor Sophie Lui why he is sending his kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

