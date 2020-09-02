Coronavirus: Manitoba education minister says public health will advise of infections in schools

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said on Tuesday that public health officials have indicated they intend to advise of any COVID-19 infections in schools should one arise, but advised people to understand that if a student is confirmed to have COVID-19 it does not necessarily mean they contracted in the school or they were in the school at all. He said public health would look at where the case came from, close contacts and a possible vulnerability in a cohort or school and then make the announcement.