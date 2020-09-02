Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 2 2020 10:42am
03:39

Saskatchewan not-for-profit donating school supplies

A not-for-profit based in Saskatoon is helping to provide school supplies for students at schools across the province to ensure kids have the tools they need for that first bell of the year.

