Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 1 2020 6:11pm
02:32

12-year-old Toronto boy takes family vehicle for overnight joyride

Catherine McDonald spoke to the boy’s dad, who says his son has never driven a car before and said COVID-19 might have been a factor in the decision.

