Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 1 2020 6:11pm 02:32 12-year-old Toronto boy takes family vehicle for overnight joyride Catherine McDonald spoke to the boy’s dad, who says his son has never driven a car before and said COVID-19 might have been a factor in the decision. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7310831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7310831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?