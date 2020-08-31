Menu

Canada
August 31 2020 5:48pm
02:13

Montreal man wins at police ethics commission

A Montreal man says sanctions against two SPVM police officers just aren’t stiff enough. It sends a message that racial profiling isn’t being taken seriously. Phil Carpenter reports.

