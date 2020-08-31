Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 31 2020 10:26am
03:35

Reducing human-wildlife conflict following Coquitlam bear incident

North Shore Black Bear Society President Ellie Lamb has some tips on how to avoid conflict with black bears after one swiped at a woman on a popular Coquitlam trail

