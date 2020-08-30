Menu

August 30 2020 6:58pm
01:47

Everyday Joe: Back to school

With September coming ahead and students heading back to schools in the time of COVID-19, funnyman Joey Elias shares his thoughts about the new reality for students at schools in this week’s episode of “Everyday Joe.”

