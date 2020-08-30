Canada August 30 2020 6:58pm 01:47 Everyday Joe: Back to school With September coming ahead and students heading back to schools in the time of COVID-19, funnyman Joey Elias shares his thoughts about the new reality for students at schools in this week’s episode of “Everyday Joe.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?