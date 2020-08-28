Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
August 28 2020 11:09pm
01:35

Dumpster fire shocks Edmonton’s Bonnie Doon

The dumpster fire itself didn’t cause a lot of damage, still residents are concerned about how the fire was set. Sarah Komadina has more.

