Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 28 2020 10:53pm 01:40 Unused Heritage Valley Park and Ride sits empty in south Edmonton The Heritage Valley Park and Ride has been ready to go for months now, but the transit facility in deep south Edmonton sits empty. Vinesh Pratap looked into why. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305337/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305337/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?