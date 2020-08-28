bc house fire August 28 2020 7:47pm 02:19 West Kelowna firefighters challenged by debris while extinguishing midnight blaze Emergency crews were called just after midnight to the incident on Colleen Road. West Kelowna firefighters challenged by debris while extinguishing midnight blaze <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?