Global News at 10 Saskatoon August 28 2020 7:29pm 01:53 Saskatchewan SWAT teammates prep for uncertain college season in U.S. Two members of the Saskatchewan SWAT are taking different approaches to playing college lacrosse in the United States in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saskatchewan SWAT teammates prep for uncertain college season in U.S. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7304992/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7304992/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?