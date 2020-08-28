Global News at 6 Regina August 28 2020 4:19pm 02:17 Cooling off: August 28 Saskatchewan weather outlook Enjoy Saturday, big cool down on the way. Anna McMillan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, August 28. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7304466/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7304466/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?