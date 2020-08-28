Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 28 2020 10:42am
03:58

Saskatoon-based board game inspired by a classic

There’s a new game on store shelves that takes a Saskatoon spin on a property-buying classic. Outset Media’s Jean-Paul Teskey joins us to talk about Saskatoon-opoly.

