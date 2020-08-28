Global News Morning Saskatoon August 28 2020 10:42am 03:58 Saskatoon-based board game inspired by a classic There’s a new game on store shelves that takes a Saskatoon spin on a property-buying classic. Outset Media’s Jean-Paul Teskey joins us to talk about Saskatoon-opoly. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303521/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?