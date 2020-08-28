Global News Morning Saskatoon August 28 2020 10:31am 03:30 Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners hold latest meeting Thursday Darlene Brander with the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners joins Global News Morning to talk about public safety and other items in Thursday’s board meeting. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303495/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303495/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?