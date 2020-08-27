Menu

News
August 27 2020 8:59pm
Plastic ban support declines

A study from Dalhousie University has found consumers are no longer pushing for pans on single-use plastic products due to COVID-19 safety measures. Malika Karim headed out to see how Winnipeg shoppers are carrying on.

