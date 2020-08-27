Jacob Blake protests: Ontario premier Ford calls incident ‘very unfortunate,’ says he won’t compare Canada to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented Thursday on the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police this past weekend which sparked protests in Kenosha, Wis. and other U.S. cities, calling it “very unfortunate.” He went on to say that he does not like to compare the U.S. to Canada on the issue, saying they are putting more training for police, saying in Canada “it’s not about do you love the police or do you love the Black community, you can love both.” He also commented on the Toronto Raptors boycotting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals that day in response to the Blake shooting, saying he respected the decision and hopes once they get “the message through” they’ll return to the court and win the NBA championship.