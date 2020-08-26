Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
August 26 2020 8:31pm
01:33

Regina schools unveil detailed reopening plans

On Wednesday, parents across the province learned what school will look like for their children on Sept. 8. Roberta Bell explains what parents and students can expect in Regina.

