Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 26 2020 8:21pm
01:53

Metro Vancouverites going to great lengths to beat long waits for drivers’ tests

With ICBC still struggling with huge backlogs for drivers tests, some Metro Vancouver drivers are going to other cities to take their tests. Aaron McArthur reports.

