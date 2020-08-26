Menu

Canada
August 26 2020 5:21pm
Lawyer for Regis Korchinski-Paquet family says SIU report ‘disappointing’

Knia Singh, a lawyer representing the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, said on Wednesday that the report by the Special Investigations Unit which cleared officers in the incident that ended in her death was “disappointing.” He said a statement in the report indicates “there is potential liability here” and the legal team and family believe there was a “duty of care” incumbent upon the officers once they entered the apartment.

