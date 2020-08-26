Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
August 26 2020 11:01am
03:35

What will the future of live music look like?

Music expert Eric Alper talks about the future of concerts and what they could look like in a post-coronavirus world.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home