Canada August 26 2020 8:19am 06:20 100th anniversary of iconic made in New Brunswick chocolate bar We chat with Bryana Ganong, President & CEO of Ganong, to find out more about the history of the Pal-o-mine bar and how the company is operating amidst a pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298583/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298583/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?