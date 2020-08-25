Global News Hour at 6 BC August 25 2020 10:05pm 01:52 Surrey parents call for remote learning options The Surrey District Parent Advisory Council is calling on the province to provide remote or hybrid learning options for families worried about the return to school in September. Aaron McArthur reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298412/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298412/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?