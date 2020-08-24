Case of Cape Breton teenager a reminder that Canada needs an MMIWG action plan, says NWAC
A 14-year-old girl from Cape Breton who went missing earlier this month has been returned home safely, but Indigenous families know too well — not all women and girls who disappear are found. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, the Native Women’s Association of Canada says this most recent case in Nova Scotia is a reminder that Canada needs to create an action plan for the MMIWG crisis and it cannot afford to delay.