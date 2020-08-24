The Morning Show August 24 2020 11:04am 06:46 Unique ways to use your waffle iron for more than just regular waffles Co-founder of Sweet Potato Chronicles Laura Keogh shows us the various ways in creating unique waffles, besides just regular waffles. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294839/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294839/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?