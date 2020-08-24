Study forecasts new cystic fibrosis therapy could reduce deaths by 15 per cent, improve median age of survival by nine years.

We chat with Sickboy podcast host Jeremie Saunders and Dr. Sanja Stanojevic, an Associate Professor in the Department of Community Health and Epidemiology at Dalhousie University, about a new report that demonstrates access to the cystic fibrosis (CF) drug Trikafta in 2021 would result in profound health improvements by 2030 for people living with cystic fibrosis who take the drug.