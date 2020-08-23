Canada August 23 2020 8:44pm 01:36 Saskatoon city council to discuss masks on transit Saskatoon’s city council is scheduled to debate requiring masks for everyone on public transit. City committee to study report recommending masks on Saskatoon Transit <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294238/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294238/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?