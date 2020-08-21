Global News Hour at 6 BC August 21 2020 9:27pm 01:53 Victoria city council may reconsider 24/7 camping in downtown Following a major spike in property crime, Victoria’s mayor says council may reconsider allowing 24/7 camping by the homeless in the city’s downtown core. Brad MacLeod reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7292286/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7292286/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?