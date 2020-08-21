Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 21 2020 5:45pm 02:06 Canadian National Exhibition opens to virtual audience No one is going to be going to the Ex in the age of COVID-19. But with a full slate of events online, the event hopes to give people a taste of what they’re missing. Matthew Bingley reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7292022/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7292022/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?