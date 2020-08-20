Global News at 6 Regina August 20 2020 7:56pm 01:48 Longtime Regina councillor announces mayoral bid Ward 10 city councillor Jerry Flegel announced on Thursday he is running for mayor of Regina. Global’s Connor O’Donovan has more on his campaign promises. Long-time Regina politician Jerry Flegel announces mayoral bid <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7289932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7289932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?