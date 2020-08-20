Global News Morning BC August 20 2020 11:54am 04:02 Christie Mountain wildfire update Thursday morning Neetu Garcha reports from Penticton with the latest on the Christie Mountain wildfire. Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place with the fire still estimated to be 1,400 hectares. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7288462/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7288462/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?