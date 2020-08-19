Global News Hour at 6 BC August 19 2020 9:06pm 01:56 First Nations sound alarm over collapse of salmon returns Salmon returns are so low this year, First Nations leaders are declaring a collapse of the sockeye run, and calling for more input in managing the stocks. Linda Aylesworth reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7287681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?